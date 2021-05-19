Advertisement

Sparks Blvd. off-ramp reopens after deadly crash

A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks Boulevard.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:22 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:10 A.M UPDATE: The off-ramp from eastbound I-80 to Sparks Boulevard is back open.

2:15 A.M. UPDATE: The person killed in the crash was a pedestrian. The off-ramp from eastbound I-80 to Sparks Boulevard remains closed.

1:45 A.M. UPDATE: Eastbound I-80 is open. The off-ramp at Sparks Boulevard remains closed as the crash is cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed in Sparks early Wednesday after a 3-vehicle crash near Sparks Boulevard. It happened just after 12:30 a.m.

At least one person was killed. There is no information at this time about the condition of anyone else involved in the crash.

Eastbound I-80 is closed in the area while crews investigate.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

