Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen SUV crashes, flips on South Florida interstate

By WPLG staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:57 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WPLG) – Video from a news helicopter captures the moment the driver of a stolen SUV loses control and crashes into a guardrail before rolling over during a police chase.

“I was on the way down to work in Miami Shores when I was hit by a car,” said Sharon Glueck, whose Honda CR-V was clipped by an Infiniti QX60 on Interstate 95.

State troopers said five juveniles were in the stolen vehicle that hit her.

“I spun around and next thing I know … I was next to a police car and they had their guns drawn,” Glueck said. “I saw one teenager and they told me to move and get out of the car and get away from the scene.”

According to state troopers, all five suspects were handcuffed and taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Only one remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries,” said Lt. Yanko Reyes with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic was backed up for hours during Wednesday morning rush hour as law enforcement investigated.

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the burglary and attempted theft of a car.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Dietsch is facing charges in connection with Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash.
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
Pedestrian killed in Sparks crash identified
Jesus Rojas is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Carson City.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Carson City
Dorell Davis, 21, was arrested at the Aloha Inn in Sparks on May 19, 2021.
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Sparks
A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike was surprised by the Washoe County...
Child injured in hit-and-run gets new bike and helmet

Latest News

John Moore says the shark came close enough he could see its razor-sharp teeth and...
‘So impressive’: Diver captures up-close encounter with massive shark
An experienced diver and photographer was free diving off the Florida coast when he came...
Massive, pregnant bull shark photographed off South Florida coast
Mountain Mike's Pizza is now open in the Mira Loma Shopping Center.
Mountain Mike's opens
United Way is distributing hundreds of new books to kids throughout northern Nevada during the...
United Way summer literacy program
Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and...
UPS driver helps teen robbery victim, beaten for his sneakers