Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - A deputy in Virginia is being praised for his actions that saved a woman trapped underneath an overturned car.

Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded on May 7 to a call reporting an overturned car with entrapment, according to the office’s Facebook post.

When he arrived at the scene, he was informed the driver of the car was trapped and couldn’t breathe. Inside the car, Holt discovered the woman’s head was pinned underneath the sunroof.

In Holt’s body camera footage, a child is seen in the car pleading for him to save his mom.

Holt then went into “overdrive,” according to the sheriff’s office, fearing the woman may die in front of her panicked child.

“Through sheer will and determination” he lifted the car enough for the woman’s head to be moved from underneath the vehicle and out of danger.

According to the sheriff’s office, this isn’t the first time Holt has been recognized for a heroic act. Holt recently received accolades for saving two people during a burning house in March 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Dietsch is facing charges in connection with Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash.
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
Pedestrian killed in Sparks crash identified
Jesus Rojas is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Carson City.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Carson City
Dorell Davis, 21, was arrested at the Aloha Inn in Sparks on May 19, 2021.
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Sparks
A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike was surprised by the Washoe County...
Child injured in hit-and-run gets new bike and helmet

Latest News

John Moore says the shark came close enough he could see its razor-sharp teeth and...
‘So impressive’: Diver captures up-close encounter with massive shark
An experienced diver and photographer was free diving off the Florida coast when he came...
Massive, pregnant bull shark photographed off South Florida coast
Mountain Mike's Pizza is now open in the Mira Loma Shopping Center.
Mountain Mike's opens
United Way is distributing hundreds of new books to kids throughout northern Nevada during the...
United Way summer literacy program
Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and...
UPS driver helps teen robbery victim, beaten for his sneakers