Water main work impacts traffic in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect delays at the intersection of Vista Boulevard and Los Altos Parkway in Sparks while crews work on a water main project.

Vista will be down to one lane at the intersection and east for one block.

The project is part of Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s first phase of the new water main tie-in project.

Work is expected to wrap up by Thursday, May 20.

Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays.

