Advertisement

Tuesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:01 AM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Today will be quiet with warm and dry conditions lasting until Wednesday evening into Thursday as low pressure moves into the region. This system will bring breezy to gusty winds, chances for Sierra snow and western Nevada rain, and much cooler temperatures from Wednesday night into the weekend. Best chances for snow and light snow accumulations in the Sierra and northeastern California will be early Thursday morning. For now models, favor light amounts, but it’s enough to cause some slick conditions, up to 2 inches currently possible.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Dietsch is facing charges in connection with Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash.
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
WCSO searching for driver who injured child in hit-and-run
Dave Johnson is a former KOLO morning show anchor who now sells homes for Sierra Sotheby's...
Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway
People wearing masks regardless of new guidelines
Mask or no mask: Is the honor system working?
The new 46,000 sq. ft. homeless shelter is located at the former Governor’s Bowl Park.
Nevada Cares Campus now open

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Monday AM Web Weather
Monday AM Web Weather
Monday Web Weather
Monday Web Weather