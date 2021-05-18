Tuesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Today will be quiet with warm and dry conditions lasting until Wednesday evening into Thursday as low pressure moves into the region. This system will bring breezy to gusty winds, chances for Sierra snow and western Nevada rain, and much cooler temperatures from Wednesday night into the weekend. Best chances for snow and light snow accumulations in the Sierra and northeastern California will be early Thursday morning. For now models, favor light amounts, but it’s enough to cause some slick conditions, up to 2 inches currently possible.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

