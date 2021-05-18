Thought provoking art project at Taylor Creek Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This spring and summer at Taylor Creek Park, visitors will be struck by art placed in their path. The art represents tree rings from various sizes, shapes, ages, and species. The artist hopes it sends the message healthy forests must represent the same thing.

“Great. I hope people learn about forest ecology,” says artist Todd Gilens. “But what I hope most people learn is what is behind that question how does a forest work? Which is how to we relate to our environment,” he says.

Gilens says it took approximately three years to complete the project. Contracted by the forest service, Gilens studied trees and their history here in the Tahoe Basin and researched phrases--both past and present--from science to philosophy to the bible.

He says the words underscore what makes a healthy forest, and our relationship and responsibility to it. A 2nd grade class from Elevated Digital Academy came to the park to learn more about the forest and the installation Tuesday.

Theodora Stearns shows us a piece of wood she calls a tree cookie which actually has a burn scar.

“I think that was really sad for the tree,” she says. What about the art at the park?

“It meant to me that protecting the earth is really important. But also, trees are really important to our environment,” says Theodora.

For now there are only 24 pieces to the art installation soon there will be a total of 38 when complete.

The project will be on display at Taylor Park until November.

