Advertisement

Thought provoking art project at Taylor Creek Park

By Terri Russell
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This spring and summer at Taylor Creek Park, visitors will be struck by art placed in their path. The art represents tree rings from various sizes, shapes, ages, and species. The artist hopes it sends the message healthy forests must represent the same thing.

“Great. I hope people learn about forest ecology,” says artist Todd Gilens. “But what I hope most people learn is what is behind that question how does a forest work? Which is how to we relate to our environment,” he says.

Gilens says it took approximately three years to complete the project. Contracted by the forest service, Gilens studied trees and their history here in the Tahoe Basin and researched phrases--both past and present--from science to philosophy to the bible.

He says the words underscore what makes a healthy forest, and our relationship and responsibility to it. A 2nd grade class from Elevated Digital Academy came to the park to learn more about the forest and the installation Tuesday.

Theodora Stearns shows us a piece of wood she calls a tree cookie which actually has a burn scar.

“I think that was really sad for the tree,” she says. What about the art at the park?

“It meant to me that protecting the earth is really important. But also, trees are really important to our environment,” says Theodora.

For now there are only 24 pieces to the art installation soon there will be a total of 38 when complete.

The project will be on display at Taylor Park until November.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Dietsch is facing charges in connection with Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash.
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
WCSO searching for driver who injured child in hit-and-run
Dave Johnson is a former KOLO morning show anchor who now sells homes for Sierra Sotheby's...
Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway
People wearing masks regardless of new guidelines
Mask or no mask: Is the honor system working?
The new 46,000 sq. ft. homeless shelter is located at the former Governor’s Bowl Park.
Nevada Cares Campus now open

Latest News

The new 46,000 sq. ft. homeless shelter is located at the former Governor’s Bowl Park.
Nevada Cares Campus now open
Dozers, NV Energy, more crews helping TMFPD battle fires
Dozers, NV Energy, more crews helping TMFPD battle fires
Efficiency and response times crucial as fire season already underway
Dozers, NV Energy, more crews helping TMFPD battle fires
Customers, bar staff adjust to life without masks
Customers, bar staff adjust to life without masks