The Road Ahead with RTC: Stuff A Bus for Seniors on May 21

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPONSORED: Show Washoe County seniors we care at this year’s Stuff A Bus Drive-By Donation Drive. Those wishing to donate can drop-off new, unused items to staff at Sam’s Club at 4835 Kietzke Lane in Reno, outside the RTC bus, Friday, May 21, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

As part of Older Americans Month, regional government organizations and local businesses, including KOLO Cares, Sam’s Club, Washoe County, the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, Washoe County Human Services Agency, the City of Reno, the City of Sparks, are teaming up to fill an entire bus with community donations for our local seniors.

New, unused donations will be accepted at the drive-by donation event. Needed items include:

*   Sweatshirts

*   Sweatpants

*   Bus passes

*   Jackets

*   Gift cards

*   Cleaning supplies

*   Hygiene products

*   Adult diapers

Volunteers staffing the event will be wearing masks and following safety and social-distancing protocols.

May is Older Americans Month. Stuff A Bus is a signature Older Americans Month event. Additional events will be offered virtually throughout the month. The public can take part by watching those events on the Washoe County Television YouTube Channel.

Stuff a bus for seniors 2019
RTC Stuff a Bus
