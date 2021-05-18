Advertisement

Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:54 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ governor says public schools must end mask requirements starting in June and is ordering Texas’ cities and counties to drop nearly all face covering mandates by the end of the week.

Tuesday’s announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott does not affect private businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear masks. But the change is the biggest rollbacks of Texas’ pandemic safeguards since Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate in March.

Public hospitals, jails and state-supported living centers will still be allowed to require masks.

The move comes as Texas’ coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to plunge and vaccines are being made available to children as young as 12.

Some Texas school have already ended mask mandates. The Texas State Teachers Association criticized Abbott’s decision as premature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Dietsch is facing charges in connection with Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash.
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
WCSO searching for driver who injured child in hit-and-run
Dave Johnson is a former KOLO morning show anchor who now sells homes for Sierra Sotheby's...
Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway
People wearing masks regardless of new guidelines
Mask or no mask: Is the honor system working?
The new 46,000 sq. ft. homeless shelter is located at the former Governor’s Bowl Park.
Nevada Cares Campus now open

Latest News

Jesus Rojas is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Carson City.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Carson City
Art work at Taylor Creek Park
Thought provoking art project at Taylor Creek Park
FILE - From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise,...
McConnell hits ‘pause’ on Dems effort to create Jan. 6 panel
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden moves to improve legal services for poor, minorities
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather