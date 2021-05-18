Stuff-a-bus donation drive for seniors in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is partnering with Washoe County to collect items for seniors in the community and we need your help!

You can help us Stuff-A-Bus Friday, May 21, 2021 at Sam’s Club at 4835 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Needed donations include:

· Sweatshirts

· Sweatpants

· Bus passes

· Jackets

· Gift cards

· Cleaning supplies

· Hygiene products

· Adult diapers

· Coloring books

· Large print word search books

· Reading books

· Movie passes

“The Stuff-A-Bus Donation Drive goes a long way in helping us serve the thousands of vulnerable seniors in our community,” said Washoe County Senior Services Division Director Steve McBride. “A special thank you to the community, our partners, and staff for coming together to care for our seniors and making this extraordinary effort so valuable every year.”

The event is going on from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff will practice social distancing and wear masks during the donation drive.

