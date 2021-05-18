REMSA officially changes name

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - REMSA is officially rebranding. It unveiled its new name Tuesday and will now be known as REMSA Health.

REMSA stands for Regional Emergency Medical Service Authority and they’re teaming up with CareFlight, working together under the new name.

The CEO said it’s a reflection of the organization’s approach to healthcare outside the hospital setting which has evolved over the years.

“Health care has changed dramatically and so has the way that REMSA and Care Flight respond to calls for medical care,” said Dean Dow, President and CEO of REMSA Health. “Populations need different approaches to accessing care, including receiving care when and where they need it. REMSA Health more fully expresses our true role in this community, which reaches beyond emergency medical services and into innovative programing for integrated community and population health, strategic partnerships, community leadership and health education and prevention.”

Along with the new name, REMSA Health is offering a wider array of services including telehealth virtual visits, community and healthcare professional education, special event medical coverage, Tactical Emergency Medical Service (TEMS) Search and Rescue, the Nurse Health Line, Community Paramedicine and transport to alternative destinations.

“From being one of the first helicopter EMS programs in the country to embracing a unique public utility model for ground transport, REMSA Health’s pioneering spirit has been a guiding principle since the beginning,” said Dow. “The name REMSA Health truly reflects who we have been for decades, who we are today and who we will continue to be in the future.”

