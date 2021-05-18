PBS Reno launches summer learning resource for children

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - PBS Reno is offering kids a way to keep their minds active this summer.

Camp Curiosity begins Monday, May 17.

It will offer digital content directly tied to lessons crafted by teachers to help your kids learn.

Weekly themes include space, animals, and more.

There will also be a new contest every two weeks through July 23.

Each will feature a different theme and prize.

The theme for the first contest is Get Moving.

Children are invited to show off what moving means to them, whether it be through dance, exercise, or a sport.

”We’re looking for kids to be creative and come back to us with some kind of a finished product telling us how they got moving and what they did about it,” said Vice President of Education at PBS Reno.

The deadline to submit an entry to the get moving contest is Friday, May 28 at 5:00 p.m.

The winner will earn a free Alumni Family Summer Camp package for a family of five at Camp Fleischmann from Boy Scouts of America: Nevada Area Council.

