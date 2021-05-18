Parents and students react to new mask policy in Washoe Schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was recently announced that kids 12 and over can now get vaccinated for COVID 19, and on Sunday night, the Washoe County School Distract made it clear that kids 9 and under no longer need to wear masks, so ten and 11 year olds fall in the middle

“I have a middle schooler that still has to wear one, but he doesn’t,” said Casey Valdez pointing at her nine year old son Luke. “So it’s weird.”

11 year olds like Henry Morris still have to wear masks while in class.

“I’m OK with it,” he said. “The masks don’t really bother me unless they get sweaty.”

Still, Henry and his mother Rachel say they are looking forward to his 12th birthday in July so he can get the vaccine.

“He’s so close to being 12 that it is a little frustrating, but we are dealing with it,” she said.

One place mask wearing is still being stressed for all students is on the bus, but regardless, everyone we spoke with says it’s been nice to slowly get back to normal.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.