Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released the name of the woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. May 18, 2021 on the Panther Drive off-ramp.

Jennifer Dietsch, 20, is facing several charges including driving under the influence and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Troopers say Dietsch hit another car. That car went off the ramp and rolled, killing the driver. Dietsch then left the scene, authorities said.

Troopers tracked her down and she was arrested.

The only other information authorities released was that the person who died was a male.

Southbound Panther Drive and Northbound Old Virginia were closed, but have since reopened.

