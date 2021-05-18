Native American and Alaskan Native WNC Scholarship

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Western Nevada College employee and Washoe Tribe member has helped create a scholarship for Native Americans.

Click here to apply for the scholarship.

The Native American First Scholarship will help Native American and Alaskan Native students attend WNC who either don’t have the financial means necessary or who are underfunded in their efforts to pursue higher education.

The College also recently created an indigenous student association in the hopes to strengthen a support system to current students through cultural events.

”Oftentimes they will go and get that education, skills, and training that they need and then return and assist their community or tribal members and so it’s something that can affect the community and tribal community as a whole,” said Lorraine Plympton who helped create the Native American First Scholarship.

We’re told 134 indigenous students already attend WNC and more are anticipated in the fall.

”A lot of the students have been very excited about being able to be recognized and hear indigenous voices on campus,” said Indigenous Student Association Advisor, Sylvia Verdugo.

Call the WNC Foundation at 775-445-3240 to contribute to the Native First Scholarship.

