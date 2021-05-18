Advertisement

Mask or no mask. Is the honor system working?

People wearing masks regardless of new guidelines
People wearing masks regardless of new guidelines(Ed Pearce)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:20 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The C-D-C did an “about face” last week on guidelines for those who are vaccinated allowing them to go without masks indoors and out. Confusion and questions followed.

Simply put, the state adopted the new C-D-C guidelines as its own. Masks are still required in some special settings, public buses for instance and businesses can make their own rules. Some employees still have to wear them, but by and large, they are no longer required, if you are vaccinated.

After a year of wearing them it was no surprise to see many had shed masks already. In Midtown, it seemed about 50-50 out on the street. But caution remains. Most seemed to be carrying them just in case.

Of course, a sizeable chunk of the population still hasn’t gotten its shots and apparently some of them have no intention of rolling up their sleeves. So, we’re all on the honor system. How many of the maskless had earned the privilege and how many were taking advantage? We don’t know.

“It’s of course on the honor system,” says Jennifer Martin, co-owner of Midtown’s Satori Movement yoga salon, “but we’re very excited to offer people the chance to choose and walk in if they are vaccinated.”

Business owners just have to take someone’s word. “If you get vaccinated you get a card, but a business can’t ask to see the card so, it’s an honor system,” says Jerry Shea, owner of Shea’s Tavern, admittedly no fan of masks in the first place.

It’s just a matter of trust says Kaylan Phillips who wears a mask behind the counter at the juice bar Jus. “When people come in and they don’t have one I would trust people to care about people and respect people.”

There are some encouraging signs, that faith is not misplaced.

“If you have general respect for each other, some people will wear masks if they see other people wearing masks,” adds co-worker Sloan Cruz.

And maybe that trust isn’t misplaced. Max Goetz, who’s fully vaccinated, but makes a practice of donning his mask when he enters any building.

“I just worry about people and I don’t want other people to get sick even though my risk is very low. I just want to help the community.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Johnson is a former KOLO morning show anchor who now sells homes for Sierra Sotheby's...
Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway
Northbound traffic stopped on U.s. 395/Interstate 580.
6 bikers arrested; biker gang closes I-580 near Carson City
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
WCSO searching for driver who injured child in hit-and-run
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Amari Nicholson, 2.
Tight Amber Alert rules mean none sent for missing Las Vegas boy

Latest News

Despite challenging circumstances, Omar Bahena never lost sight of his dream to become an...
High school senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win $40,000 scholarship
Juggling homelessness, applying to colleges and maintaining good grades, the high school senior...
'Lowest point of my life': Senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win scholarship
Rachel Morris and her 11 year old son Henry react to the new mask policy outside of Hunter Lake...
Parents and students react to new mask policy in Washoe Schools
Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
CDC mask guidance causes confusion