Mask or no mask. Is the honor system working?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The C-D-C did an “about face” last week on guidelines for those who are vaccinated allowing them to go without masks indoors and out. Confusion and questions followed.

Simply put, the state adopted the new C-D-C guidelines as its own. Masks are still required in some special settings, public buses for instance and businesses can make their own rules. Some employees still have to wear them, but by and large, they are no longer required, if you are vaccinated.

After a year of wearing them it was no surprise to see many had shed masks already. In Midtown, it seemed about 50-50 out on the street. But caution remains. Most seemed to be carrying them just in case.

Of course, a sizeable chunk of the population still hasn’t gotten its shots and apparently some of them have no intention of rolling up their sleeves. So, we’re all on the honor system. How many of the maskless had earned the privilege and how many were taking advantage? We don’t know.

“It’s of course on the honor system,” says Jennifer Martin, co-owner of Midtown’s Satori Movement yoga salon, “but we’re very excited to offer people the chance to choose and walk in if they are vaccinated.”

Business owners just have to take someone’s word. “If you get vaccinated you get a card, but a business can’t ask to see the card so, it’s an honor system,” says Jerry Shea, owner of Shea’s Tavern, admittedly no fan of masks in the first place.

It’s just a matter of trust says Kaylan Phillips who wears a mask behind the counter at the juice bar Jus. “When people come in and they don’t have one I would trust people to care about people and respect people.”

There are some encouraging signs, that faith is not misplaced.

“If you have general respect for each other, some people will wear masks if they see other people wearing masks,” adds co-worker Sloan Cruz.

And maybe that trust isn’t misplaced. Max Goetz, who’s fully vaccinated, but makes a practice of donning his mask when he enters any building.

“I just worry about people and I don’t want other people to get sick even though my risk is very low. I just want to help the community.”

