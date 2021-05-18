Local Catholic Church hosts Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - For nearly a year and a half, Lesley Ayala Cardenas who is a seventh-grader said she has been stuck at home doing the same routine every day.

With the new announcement allowing 12 to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated with Pfizer, she said she is ready to take the shot and get back to normal.

“The whole school can reopen and now without a mask because everyone is going to be vaccinated, so we can move on from this virus,” Ayala Cardenas said.

Lucila Cardenas, Lesley’s mother said she is relieved to be able to get her daughter vaccinated. She was thankful the Latino community is being provided with this event.

She added, getting vaccinated is a good idea for we have seen how many people have died from this virus and she does not want to get anyone else infected.

Edgar Villanueva, father at St. Peters Canisius Catholic Church said he is opening his doors in Sun Valley to host this Pfizer Vaccine Clinic with Washoe County Health District, UNR, and other local health organizations.

“We are part of a community and we need to care for ourselves and we need to care for others so when we get the vaccine Pope Francis says it shows we care for one another,” said Villanueva.

Ivet Contreras, Latino Outreach Coordinator with the Regional Information Center said trust is a fundamental value for the Latino community.

“It’s very important when you do something like this to do it in a trusted place, in a place that someone feels comfortable getting the vaccine where there will be representatives that will speak the language that they are most comfortable in,” Contreras said.

Organizers have made the process fairly simple at these vaccine clinics. People showed up, they registered, and they got the vaccine. They did not ask for legal status which is the main concern for many in this community. Their focus is only to make sure everyone is preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We are also removing barriers of not asking for identification and also answering questions in their language, I think that is very critical for our Latino community to get vaccinated,” Contreras explained.

COVID has hit our Latino community hard, but officials are working to prevent the loss of more loved ones and making resources more accessible to help put an end to this crisis.

