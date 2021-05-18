Advertisement

Eureka man charged with arson in house fire investigation

Authorities said Arthur Miles, Jr. became the primary suspect in the arson investigation.
Authorities said Arthur Miles, Jr. became the primary suspect in the arson investigation.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Eureka County man is facing charges for allegedly starting a house on fire.

It happened on February 26, 2021.

Authorities said Arthur Miles, Jr. became the primary suspect in the investigation. An arrest warrant was issued. Miles, Jr. was arrested for 1st Degree Arson on May 13 and booked into the Eureka County Detention Center.

No details about who the home belonged to or a possible motive were released.

