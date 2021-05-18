Demonstration against the death penalty

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Backlash surfaced Monday, May 17 to lawmakers killing a bill to abolish the death penalty in Nevada.

On Monday, May 17 a group of people gathered in Carson City to protest this action during a protest and vigil.

Faith leaders were joined by the Mass Liberation Project Plan, the ACLU and Members of the Nevada Coalition Against the Death Penalty say they’re taking action because of the the response lawmakers gave the death penalty bill.

“I know for next session rather we’re making sure we build the consensus they wanted to see long before we actually get to the session,” said Nevada Coalition Against the Death Penalty, Branden Cunningham.

The demonstration started at 8:00 p.m. and was scheduled to last for about 30 minutes.

Gov. Steve Sisolak released a statement last week following the decision to not move forward with AB 395.

He said in part, “I’ve been clear on my position that capital punishment should be sought and used less often, but I believe there are severe situations that warrant it. I remain committed to working on reforming the criminal justice system to ensure fairness in policing and sentencing.”

