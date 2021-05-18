Advertisement

Aces announce expanded capacity starting June 1

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces on Tuesday announced ticket sales for June and expanded capacity.

Starting June 1, Greater Nevada Field will increase capacity in accordance with state and local governments.

“We are incredibly proud and excited to be welcoming fans back to Greater Nevada Field at increased capacity in June and we believe our June promotional schedule will delight and entertain those eager for fun all summer long,” said Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson.

The Aces kick off Firework Fridays June 4 against the Sacramento River Cats. Then its Summer Opening Night on Saturday, June 5.

Tickets are available here, or by calling (775) 334-7000.

