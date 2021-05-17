Advertisement

WCSO searching for driver who injured child in hit-and-run

A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:36 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a hit-and-run driver in a crash that injured a 10-year-old boy.

It happened Sunday night just before 7 o’clock in Sun Valley. The sheriff’s office said the boy was riding his bike in his neighborhood and pulled off to the side of the road to let a car pass. The driver waved the boy across the street, but once he was in front of the car, the driver hit the gas and hit the boy, then drove off.

The driver is only described as a female.

The boy was wearing a helmet and sustained road rash and other injuries.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office praised the importance of wearing a bike helmet and said the boy had just been given one by his grandfather.

Patrol deputies continue to investigate and work leads to find the driver in this hit-and-run. If you have any information, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320.

