WCSD drops mask requirement for students 9 and under

(KOLO)
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in the Washoe County School District who are 9 years of age and younger no longer need to wear a mask when they are inside or outside of a school building.

The change being announced in an email to parents sent out on Sunday evening.

All other students must continue to wear a face mask inside of school buildings but may remove their mask outside during lunch, recess, or PE.

All students and staff must continue to wear a face mask when they are on a school bus.

All staff must continue to wear a face mask inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status.

Staff who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask when they are outdoors or outside of a school building.

This guidance will remain in effect until the final day of classes.

The district says they will continue to work with the Nevada Department of Education and the Governor’s Office on any updated guidance.

