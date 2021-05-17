Advertisement

Vaccine eligibility expands to 12-15 year olds in Mono County

Marcus Morgan, 14, waits to receive his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange...
Marcus Morgan, 14, waits to receive his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - Children in Mono County ages 12 and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine safety review panel and the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup recommended that the vaccine is safe and effective in protecting this age group against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

“Effective immediately, all Mono County clinics will be prepared and equipped to provide the Pfizer vaccine to all children aged 12-17 who wish to receive it,” stated Bryan Wheeler, Mono County Director of Public Health. “This expanded eligibility will allow for our community to further protect itself as we head into the often-busy summer months.”

Mono County Public Health said it is partnering with local school districts on upcoming clinics specifically for school-aged children. All individuals aged 12 and up can visit any of Mono County’s upcoming walk-in clinics. Parents/Guardians are required to sign a release form that will be available at each of the upcoming clinics.

To see upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Mono County, click here.

