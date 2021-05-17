The Village at Rancharrah set to open this summer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New shops and restaurants at The Village at Rancharrah are set to start opening next month.

The new commercial development bringing dining, shopping and office space opportunities to south Reno is under the direction of Tolles Development Company and will house around 20 businesses.

The newest confirmed businessed include: Grafted Whiskey & Wine Bar, Mari Chuy’s Tequileria & Botanas, Trademark Jewelry, Bone-ito, Village Well, Waste Less Shop, Boxwood Avenue and Desert Strands Salon.

Some of the businesses previously announced include Perenn Bakery, Base Camp Pizza Co., Rolled Mountain Creamery, Dorinda’s Chocolates, and Hinoki Sushi.

“With free concerts, public farmers markets, and a family and pet-friendly vibe, our team has been working hard to make sure our community feels welcome and at-home at the Village,” said Par Tolles, principal and CEO of Tolles Development Company.

The entire property is expected to open summer 2021.

