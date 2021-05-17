Republican North Las Vegas mayor running for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) - North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Monday he’s running for governor next year, challenging incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak.

Lee switched his political affiliation last month from Democrat to Republican, citing a shift toward socialism in the Democratic Party. He repeated that rejection of socialism in his campaign announcement Monday and called Sisolak’s agenda “radical.”

Sisolak’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Lee says he plans to focus his campaign on “embracing small government, defending free speech, protecting unborn life, and supporting the right to bear arms.”

Lee served in the Nevada Legislature before winning election as mayor of North Las Vegas in 2013.

I am an outsider, businessman, outdoorsman, and a lover of the great State of Nevada.



I’m running for Governor of Nevada because I want to stop our state’s tightening embrace of socialism and make Nevada the best state in the nation to work, raise a family, and visit. pic.twitter.com/TeLA20TsWt — John Lee (@MayorJohnLee) May 17, 2021

