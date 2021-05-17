Advertisement

Republican North Las Vegas mayor running for Nevada governor

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee displays a copy of a newspaper during a news conference,...
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee displays a copy of a newspaper during a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Monday he’s running for governor next year, challenging incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak.

Lee switched his political affiliation last month from Democrat to Republican, citing a shift toward socialism in the Democratic Party. He repeated that rejection of socialism in his campaign announcement Monday and called Sisolak’s agenda “radical.”

Sisolak’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Lee says he plans to focus his campaign on “embracing small government, defending free speech, protecting unborn life, and supporting the right to bear arms.”

Lee served in the Nevada Legislature before winning election as mayor of North Las Vegas in 2013.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Johnson is a former KOLO morning show anchor who now sells homes for Sierra Sotheby's...
Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway
Northbound traffic stopped on U.s. 395/Interstate 580.
6 bikers arrested; biker gang closes I-580 near Carson City
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
WCSO searching for driver who injured child in hit-and-run
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Amari Nicholson, 2.
Tight Amber Alert rules mean none sent for missing Las Vegas boy

Latest News

In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo voters cast their ballots under a giant mural at Robious...
As GOP restricts voting, Democrats move to expand access
In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state...
Top Democrats urge unity behind Newsom in California recall
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech