Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Johnson is a former KOLO morning show anchor who now sells homes for Sierra Sotheby's...
Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway
Northbound traffic stopped on U.s. 395/Interstate 580.
6 bikers arrested; biker gang closes I-580 near Carson City
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
WCSO searching for driver who injured child in hit-and-run
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Amari Nicholson, 2.
Tight Amber Alert rules mean none sent for missing Las Vegas boy

Latest News

A vigil was held to protest with the Nevada Coalition Against the Death Penalty, the Mass...
Demonstration against the death penalty
Despite challenging circumstances, Omar Bahena never lost sight of his dream to become an...
High school senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win $40,000 scholarship
Juggling homelessness, applying to colleges and maintaining good grades, the high school senior...
'Lowest point of my life': Senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win scholarship
Lorraine Plympton helped to launch the scholarship in the hopes of helping other students have...
Native American and Alaskan Native WNC Scholarship
Officer Christopher Walls, 50, with Long Branch Police faces charges related to creating a meth...
Police officer accused of building meth lab in his NJ home