Nevada Cares Campus now open

The project cost around $9 million.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:13 AM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Cares Campus will open on Monday. The new 46,000 sq. ft. homeless shelter is located at the former Governor’s Bowl Park and was made possible by Cares Act funds.

The project is a collaboration of the state, cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County, and Volunteers of America. The campus was built at a cost of roughly $9 million according to Jon Humbert, Public Information Officer with the City of Reno.

During Phase 1 it will serve around 600 people and includes bathrooms, space for couples, and an area for pets. Humbert hopes this will be a game changer for our area’s homeless population.

“We want people to see that this is a safe, inviting, and comfortable space to get back on your feet and eventually get out of homelessness entirely.”

Humbert said Volunteers of America will run the everyday operations and the county will eventually oversee the campus.

Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to tour the campus later this morning.

