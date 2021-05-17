Monday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few storms may linger in the High Sierra on this afternoon. High’s will remain in the upper 70′s and low 80′s today with much warmer and drier conditions will be in place to start the week. More active weather with breezy winds and chances for rain can be expected later this week with significantly cooler temperatures.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.