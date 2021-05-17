Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Former KOLO 8 news anchor turned real estate agent Dave Lawrence Johnson, it was something he never expected.

“I didn’t expect to win,” he said. “I just thought maybe there was a slight chance I might win a little bit of free play.”

Peppermill Reno held a $90,000 giveaway in which a 2021 long range, dual motor Tesla Model 3 was the grand prize, with players being given drawing tickets based on the amount of money they put in play. Johnson says there is no way he had anywhere near the most tickets, he just happened to get lucky when it counted.

Johnson says he had a choice between the car, $35,000 in cash, or $40,000 in free play. He took the cash, with part of the reason being he would have had to pay more than $13,000 in taxes immediately if he chose the car.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.