Advertisement

Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole

The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.(Source: Cobb County Animal Services)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole.

Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services.

“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed,” an animal services Instagram post said. “The owner was located shortly after.”

Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog. He was checking a property and found the dog in a hole. Cobb Fire...

Posted by Cobb County Animal Services on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

It’s unclear how long the dog was in the hole.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Johnson is a former KOLO morning show anchor who now sells homes for Sierra Sotheby's...
Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway
Northbound traffic stopped on U.s. 395/Interstate 580.
6 bikers arrested; biker gang closes I-580 near Carson City
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
WCSO searching for driver who injured child in hit-and-run
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Amari Nicholson, 2.
Tight Amber Alert rules mean none sent for missing Las Vegas boy

Latest News

A vigil was held to protest with the Nevada Coalition Against the Death Penalty, the Mass...
Demonstration against the death penalty
Despite challenging circumstances, Omar Bahena never lost sight of his dream to become an...
High school senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win $40,000 scholarship
Juggling homelessness, applying to colleges and maintaining good grades, the high school senior...
'Lowest point of my life': Senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win scholarship
Lorraine Plympton helped to launch the scholarship in the hopes of helping other students have...
Native American and Alaskan Native WNC Scholarship
Officer Christopher Walls, 50, with Long Branch Police faces charges related to creating a meth...
Police officer accused of building meth lab in his NJ home