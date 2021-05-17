Emergency legislation proposes to preserve personal information

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The “Immunize Nevada” website has a privacy clause and discloses that some personal information may be shared but not sold.

But just four days ago, such information was not contained on the website.

Which is problematic say some lawmakers considering the website was used by Nevadans over the last several months to get information on the COVID vaccine and where to get an immunization.

“This public website, now that people are signing up for their vaccines, it is slow, has a lot of cookies on it, and it turns out that that information is being sold to third parties,” says Assembly Minority Leader Dr. Robin Titus. “And we are just going, “we need to not let that happen,” says Assembly Minority Leader Dr. Robin Titus.

The minority leader has introduced emergency legislation which would prevent public awareness websites working on behalf of a government entity from collecting and selling certain personal information. Dr. Titus says such a practice is not illegal currently under state law and she hasn’t heard from any constituents about potential problems. But she’s troubled that some may be trying to take advantage during the pandemic

“This to me was just another public opportunity that really wasn’t realized with people actually thinking, we are absolutely doing the right thing,” says the minority leader. “We want people to sign up not recognizing those out there that will take advantage of any opportunity they can, " she says.

For its part “Immunize Nevada” says on the information collected on the website was only used to perform its job more efficiently.

We tried to contact the organization about if or when the personal information was sold and how much money that meant to them or their site operator. We did not receive an answer by the time this story was published.

AB 483 is now in the hands of the Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee.

Asked if she thought she would get bi-partisan support for this bill?

Assemblywoman Titus said the Democrats passed similar legislation in 2017 and 2019 they should get behind this.

