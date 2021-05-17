Advertisement

Deadline to file federal income taxes is Monday

Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.
Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:55 AM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tax Day is here.

Monday, May 17, is the official deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax returns.

That’s a month later than usual because of the pandemic.

There are some exceptions to the deadline. The Internal Revenue Service has extended the federal tax deadline for residents of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana to June 15 because of February storms that impacted those states.

Don’t expect your refund anytime soon. An unusually large backlog of returns from 2019 and 2020 are being processed and are likely to be delayed.

The IRS said it’s taking longer to process mailed documents, such as paper tax returns.

Most states have also extended their tax deadlines to May 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Dave Johnson is a former KOLO morning show anchor who now sells homes for Sierra Sotheby's...
Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway
Northbound traffic stopped on U.s. 395/Interstate 580.
6 bikers arrested; biker gang closes I-580 near Carson City
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
WCSO searching for driver who injured child in hit-and-run
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Amari Nicholson, 2.
Tight Amber Alert rules mean none sent for missing Las Vegas boy

Latest News

A vigil was held to protest with the Nevada Coalition Against the Death Penalty, the Mass...
Demonstration against the death penalty
Despite challenging circumstances, Omar Bahena never lost sight of his dream to become an...
High school senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win $40,000 scholarship
Juggling homelessness, applying to colleges and maintaining good grades, the high school senior...
'Lowest point of my life': Senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win scholarship
Lorraine Plympton helped to launch the scholarship in the hopes of helping other students have...
Native American and Alaskan Native WNC Scholarship
Officer Christopher Walls, 50, with Long Branch Police faces charges related to creating a meth...
Police officer accused of building meth lab in his NJ home