Advertisement

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A...
Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t clear when the wedding took place.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on “The Voice” in the fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Johnson is a former KOLO morning show anchor who now sells homes for Sierra Sotheby's...
Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway
Northbound traffic stopped on U.s. 395/Interstate 580.
6 bikers arrested; biker gang closes I-580 near Carson City
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver in Sun Valley Sunday night.
WCSO searching for driver who injured child in hit-and-run
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance
Amari Nicholson, 2.
Tight Amber Alert rules mean none sent for missing Las Vegas boy

Latest News

A vigil was held to protest with the Nevada Coalition Against the Death Penalty, the Mass...
Demonstration against the death penalty
Despite challenging circumstances, Omar Bahena never lost sight of his dream to become an...
High school senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win $40,000 scholarship
Juggling homelessness, applying to colleges and maintaining good grades, the high school senior...
'Lowest point of my life': Senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win scholarship
Lorraine Plympton helped to launch the scholarship in the hopes of helping other students have...
Native American and Alaskan Native WNC Scholarship
Officer Christopher Walls, 50, with Long Branch Police faces charges related to creating a meth...
Police officer accused of building meth lab in his NJ home