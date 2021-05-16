Advertisement

NHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on US 95 near Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 95 north...
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 95 north of Charleston Boulevard in the Las Vegas area.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on U.S. 95 near Las Vegas that has killed a pedestrian.

The agency says troopers responded to a collision around 9 p.m. Saturday that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian who was in the travel lane for an unknown reason.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s name, age and hometown haven’t been released yet. Highway Patrol officials say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with their investigation. They say no impairment is suspected in the fatal crash.

