Local fitness center reacts to new CDC mask guidance

By Abel Garcia
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday’s announcement from the CDC has lifted a huge weight off the shoulders of gym owners.

For the vast majority of last year, Wolf Valley Performance was finding ways to adapt to this pandemic. They have followed safety protocols and have tried to social distance in this small space. With the news that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings in most places, Donnie Ochampaugh, co-owner of Wolf Valley Performance said they can get back into full gear.

“With a mask, it has been different for us to operate as usual as a fitness facility our job is to do higher intensity workouts so people are breathing hard, obviously masks are restrictive in that,” Ochampaugh said.

This previous year Ochampaugh noticed some members were hesitant to return. The enforcement of face coverings has been discouraging for some.

“Now that people are getting vaccinated and these restrictions are being lifted I feel like fitness centers will start to see a wave of new people or maybe old members that haven’t been coming back to the gym,” said Ochampaugh.

Wolf Valley Performance still has made sure to follow safety guidelines, keeping their equipment sanitized after each use. Bennett Queen, training coach said the safety of each person is in their own hands.

“Wearing a mask is really up to the people, it’s kind of difficult to work out and wear a mask and be able to breathe healthily, but if you are not vaccinated you should be wearing a mask,” said Queen,

The fight is not over yet, but as we make progress in the right direction we must remain vigilant to prevent the spread.

