Dozers, NV Energy, more crews helping TMFPD battle fires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Trying to prevent fires from happening.

After a memorable 2020 fire season for all the wrong reasons the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District made some changes in 2021.

“We have more personnel, more equipment, and we have equipment that is staged in strategic locations that can be mobilized fairly quickly,” said TMFPD Communications Manager, Adam Mayberry.

Efficiency is the name of the game. Every TMFPD station around Washoe County has multiple paramedics on site. A partnership with NV Energy means there are now more wildland firefighters with specific responsibilities.

“Their task is to really go out in key strategic areas around Washoe County and clear brush from utility poles,” said Mayberry.

Then there’s the equipment update. New brush and fire engines are ready to roll out. And two special machines.

“A dozer can actually do the work of about ten hand crews,” Mayberry added.

A dozer’s work is 20 times more efficient than one hand crew, according to Mayberry. There are two dozers in the Washoe County. One in Spanish Springs and one in Washoe Valley. They are game-changers. Not only can the machine navigate through tough terrain like dirt, fallen trees, ash, burning sap, and airborne sand, but it can quickly move a lot of things that can catch on fire out of the way.

Just because the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District has the bodies and the equipment doesn’t mean people should assume fires won’t start or spread.

“Nine out of ten wildfires in Washoe County are started by humans,” Mayberry said. “When you put that into perspective it really sends an important message to all of us that we’re in it together.”

To learn more about the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, click here.

