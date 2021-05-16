Customers, bar staff adjust to life without masks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Elated, stoked, ready for it.”

“(It) feels great to be out here.”

Reactions a long time coming from 1864 Tavern co-owner, Dylan Evans, and customer, Zack Felix as the two parties had maskless interactions Saturday.

On Thursday Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak opted to make a change to his face covering mandate. The move falls in line with what the CDC says. If someone is vaccinated they no longer have to wear a mask indoors.

Evans welcomes the change. He says he and his staff have been following CDC guidelines all along.

“So far people seem to be embracing the no-mask policy and coming with no mask.”

As Evans said that cheers erupted from Felix’s group - signaling their agreement with the new no-mask policy.

“Opening doors, letting more people in, letting people get back to normal... it’s is a great place to be,” Felix said.

It is unclear how everyone feels about the policy change. Some customers KOLO 8 talked with like the freedom. Others say masks add a level of safety.

At 1864 Tavern enforcement is by the honor system.

“We’re not going to ask people for their vaccination cards,” said Evans. Your vaccination record is your personal medical record. We do hope that people honor the system that’s being put out there.”

Felix adds he’s seen other people still wearing masks out and about. But it’s nice to see the faces of people he routinely sees.

“Everyone should have their personal rights to do whatever they want,” Felix said about the choice to wear or not wear a mask.

While vaccinated people now have that choice questions do arise about what the loosened restrictions mean for bar staffs. They are exposed to mask-wearing and non mask-wearing customers.

“(1868 Tavern management) gave (bartenders) the choice and said ‘you can wear your mask if you want to.’ But you don’t have to,” said Evans. “We encourage customers too. If a customer comes in and wants their server to wear a mask we can follow that and do our best to accommodate. It’s not a one size fits all (policy). We’re just trying to be versatile in the situation with what it is.”

1864 Tavern still has signs up encouraging people to spread out and be courteous to others.

