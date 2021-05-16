Advertisement

Crews battle SoCal fire that forced evacuations (with photo gallery)

A firefighter keeps watch as a firefighting helicopter drops water on a brush fire scorching at...
A firefighter keeps watch as a firefighting helicopter drops water on a brush fire scorching at least 100 acres in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)(Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A smoky wildfire churning through a Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about a thousand residents remained under evacuation orders.

There was zero containment.

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported in the wildfire that broke out late Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Vegetation in the area is very dry and hasn’t burned in more than 50 years. The cause of the fire near Topanga State Park has been deemed “suspicious” and is under investigation.

