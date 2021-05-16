Bosetti’s record-setting home run streak ends at nine games as Wolf Pack beats Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (Nevada Athletics) - With a doubleheader sweep of Fresno State on Saturday, the Nevada baseball team has now won 10 Mountain West games in a row. The Wolf Pack took game one by the final of 9-6 and won with a mercy rule in seven innings in game two, 14-2. This is a key series for the Wolf Pack this weekend, which improved to 20-17 overall and 17-9 in league play. Two of the other top three teams in the Mountain West standings, UNLV and San Diego State, are facing each other this weekend with the Rebels taking two from the Aztecs on Saturday. Those two SDSU losses, combined with two Nevada victories, pushes the Wolf Pack into the top spot in the conference standings. Aside from scoreboard watching, everyone also had their eyes on third baseman Tyler Bosetti, who set an NCAA Division I record on Tuesday after homering in his ninth consecutive game and was looking to extend his streak. Unfortunately Bosetti’s streak did end in game one, but he still had a very productive day at the plate. Between the two games Bosetti went 4-for-10 at the plate with four RBI and two runs scored.

GAME 1

How It Happened:

Game one looked to be as dominant as game two turned out to be as the Wolf Pack had built up a 9-0 lead after 6.5 innings. Nevada got on the board early in the game after Joshua Zamora hit a solo home run to left field to quickly put the Pack ahead 1-0. In the third after Bosetti led off the inning with a single and Zamora drew a walk, Dillan Shrum launched an opposite field home run to right center to extend the Pack’s lead to four. Nevada did a lot of damage in the sixth as it doubled its lead when it scored four runs in the frame. Back-to-back singles and a hit by pitch to start the inning loaded the bases for the Pack with no outs. The next batter, Anthony Flores, took the first pitch he saw right over the shortstop and into left to plate the first of the four runs and keep the bases loaded. A sacrifice fly by Marco Valenzuela not only scored Matt Clayton from third, but was deep enough to advance the other two base runners as well. That put two runners in scoring position for Bosetti, who singled both of them home to make it 8-0. Nevada tacked on a run in the seventh to go up nine, before Fresno State began to make some noise. The Bulldogs scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh on a one-out solo home run by Ryan Higgins. To that point, Nevada starting pitcher Alejandro Murillo was cruising through the game, retiring 16 batters in a row before the Higgins long ball. After the Bulldogs got two more off of Murillo to make it 9-3, Kade Morris entered for the Wolf Pack in relief. Morris faced three batters and was then subbed for Shane Gustafson, who threw the remainder of the game. When all was said and done in the seventh, Fresno State had pulled itself back into the game by trimming the gap to 9-5. Another solo shot in the bottom of the eighth brought the Bulldogs one run closer, but Gustafson then retired the next five batters in a row to seal the game one win for Nevada.

GAME 2

How It Happened:

Game two was simply all Wolf Pack. Nevada got on the board the same way it did in game one on a one-out solo home run in the top of the first by Zamora, his 10th of the season, which ranks second in the Mountain West. Two batters later Shrum hit his second long ball of the day down the left field line to put Nevada up by two early on. Fresno State did get one of those runs back in its half of the first, but the Bulldogs would only score one more time after that. In the second inning Bosetti started to put some space between the Wolf Pack and Bulldogs as he lined a two RBI double to left to make it 4-1. The dagger inning of the game though came in the fifth when Nevada put up a seven spot in the frame to take a commanding 11-1 lead. That fifth inning had a little bit of everything with multiple doubles, singles, a sacrifice fly and the Pack also took advantage of some Fresno State miscues to plate those seven runs. The Bulldogs scored their final run of the game in the bottom half of the fifth, but a 3-run shot by Shrum, his second of the game and third of the day, in the seventh was the final nail in the coffin by the Wolf Pack. With no runs across from the Bulldogs in the seventh, the mercy rule was put into effect, giving the Pack its 10th consecutive MW win. Jake Jackson was terrific for the Wolf Pack in his 11th start of the season. He earned his fourth win of the season after tossing all 7.0 innings, surrendering just the two earned runs on nine hits with a season-high six strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Nevada will go for its third consecutive Mountain West series sweep with the final game of the series against Fresno State tomorrow at 1:35 p.m.

