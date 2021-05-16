Advertisement

As GOP restricts voting, Democrats move to expand access

In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo voters cast their ballots under a giant mural at Robious...
In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo voters cast their ballots under a giant mural at Robious Elementary school on Election Day, in Midlothian, Va. As Republicans roll back access to the ballot, Democratic lawmakers have been quietly moving to expand voting rights. In Virginia, Maryland, Nevada and other states where Democrats have control, lawmakers are pushing to make it easier to cast ballots by mail, increase early voting and require greater oversight over changes to election law. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE/Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021
As Republicans roll back access to the ballot, Democrats in certain states have been quietly moving to expand voting rights.

In Connecticut, Maryland, Nevada, Virginia and other states where Democrats control the legislature, lawmakers are making it easier to cast ballots by mail, expanding early voting and requiring greater oversight of changes to election laws.

Their moves come as Republicans have enacted voting restrictions in Florida, Georgia and Iowa, and are in the process of adding new limits in Arizona, Ohio and Texas.

The state actions come as congressional Democrats in Washington are pushing an overhaul of federal elections.

