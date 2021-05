RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is airing a telethon Saturday to help raise money to finish the Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina.

The memorial will honor all of Nevada’s fallen service members dating back to 1864.

