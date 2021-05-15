Tight Amber Alert rules mean none sent for missing Las Vegas boy

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police did not issue an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old who was later found dead because they did not have any information on a possible suspect or a suspect vehicle as required by law.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo tells the Las Vegas Review Journal the rules are restrictive to prevent overuse. Amari Nicholson vanished May 5 from a Las Vegas apartment and was later found dead.

He was found days later and his mother’s boyfriend is charged with murder. Terrell Rhodes is due in court Monday. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

