Families react to vaccine endorsement for children ages 12-15

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday, May 12, the federal government made the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine available for children age 12 to 15 years old.

Rachel Davis is a mother of two and she said she has many concerns about this.

“If most of the adult population is vaccinated then we don’t have to worry about them quite as much,” Davis said. “They have a healthier immune system and they would fare much better than adults would.”

Pediatrician Dr. Vanessa Slots said unless their child has ever had a serious allergic reaction to a vaccine, parents should not be concerned.

“We have to have these age groups immunized in order to achieve that herd immunity,” Dr. Slots said.

Pfizer so far is the only vaccine approved by the FDA for this age group. Being the first to finish their trials. James Bull, Father of two said he’s skeptical because of how quickly the vaccine was developed.

“It’s a vaccine that hasn’t been around a long time and I don’t agree with it, but to each their own.”

Dr. Mark Riddle said kids are still at risk of getting COVID. The symptoms are less severe, but they can still be carriers of the virus.

“By disrupting transmission in everybody you are lessening the opportunity for that virus to have a mutation,” said Dr. Riddle.

Dr. Riddle said children in this group will also face fever-like side effects and soreness in the arm. They may also get hit harder after the second dose, but overall the response is good.

“The immune responses were very good and sometimes even better than the adult population,” Dr. Riddle explained.

Medical professionals advise parents to consult with their pediatricians before making their choice.

