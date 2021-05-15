US 50 on Spooner Summit reopens after crash

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - 2:35 P.M. UPDATE: A three-vehicle crash closed U.S. 50 on Spooner Summit for about 3.5 hours on Saturday.

There were no life-threatening injuries, but injured passengers were taken from the scene on two medical helicopters and one ground ambulance, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled over. It happened about a mile from the U.S. 50 intersection with Nevada 28.

Driver impairment was not suspected as a cause of the 10:52 a.m. crash, the NHP said. The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Saturday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: An injury accident closed U.S. 50 in both directions near the intersection with Nevada 28 at Lake Tahoe, the Nevada Department of Transportation reports.

The crash on Spooner Summit about a mile from Nevada 28 happened about 10:52 a.m.

Details on what happened are not immediately available.

