Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog

By News 12 Westchester
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM PDT
OSSINING, N.Y. (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER) - An alert seventh grader is being credited with saving the life of his four-legged best friend.

By his own account, 12-year-old Brady Cole retains most of what he learns in school, but not quite all of it.

“I’d say about 65%,” he admitted.

One lesson he retained was an anti-choking lesson he learned during a health class.

During a Mother’s Day hike, he’d have to use what he learned, but not on a human.

“The way we learned it was on humans,” Brady said. “So, I tried it on a dog.”

Brady’s brother realized that their mini goldendoodle Kyrie wasn’t acting normal and possibly was choking.

Brady jumped into action without much thought.

“What I did was found his ribs, found the bottom of them, made like a fist-like thing,” Brady said. He continued to perform the Heimlich until Kyrie spat something up.

“I didn’t really know if I did anything. After a while, I noticed that I actually did something. And like, I had no faith that that would work,” Brady said. “And it did work, and I was pretty happy.”

Brady said he learned one big lesson from the experience.

“School could be important. And you can use it in your future to really help you and help other,” he said. “So, it is important to pay attention.”

