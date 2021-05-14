Wildfire season forecast: Hot, dry, dangerous

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Governor Sisolak and representatives held a press briefing for the wildfire season Thursday. The news was not encouraging.

It’s hardly surprising that the forecast all comes down to our changing climate and the weather we’ve just had and what’s expected in the months ahead.

It will come as news to no one that it’s been dry.

“We have not seen conditions this severe in the last 20 years,” said Gina McGuire Palma, fire meteorologist with the Great Basin Coordination Center.” And we are looking at our fuel moisture and a die-off of some of our larger plants.”

In fact, most of the state is now listed as being in an exceptional drought. That’s not expected to change much any time soon. We may see some moisture in the next few weeks, she said. After that, the forecast is hot and dry.

“A much lower fuel moisture is expected throughout the fire season. This also impacts the fine fuels growth across the state. Typically we do not see a green-up or new growth of our grasses and that’s a big component to our fire season.”

The impact on our wildfire danger is predictable, but there are some regional differences. With more available flash fuels like cheat grass, the eastern portion of the state will be more prone to the kind of fast moving low elevation fires that can cover a lot of ground quickly. But that doesn’t mean, McGuire Palma says, we won’t have them here in our area

“We still are expecting low elevation fires. We get them every year and some of them could be large fires.”

So, the conditions for a busy fire season are all there. What can be done?

“If we could just eliminate or reduce the number of fires caused by human behavior that would go a long, long way,” the governor pointed out.

And that was the central message, The majority of wildfires are caused by human activity--87 percent nationwide, but “Last year we saw an all time high with 67 percent of our fires being human caused,” noted Gwen Sanchez, Fire Management Officer for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. “In previous years that’s been closer to 40 percent.”

We can’t do anything about the weather. We can do something about that.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.