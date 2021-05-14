Advertisement

The increasing need for local mental health services

Mental health service in Reno.
Mental health service in Reno.(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as a result of the pandemic, the need for services continues to grow.

“Last year was the highest caseload of my entire career.”

Nora Ann Brucklacher, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

Nora Ann Brucklacher has been a therapist for nearly a decade and has her own private practice, Sierra Sunrise Wellness Group, in Midtown.

“Our main emphasis is depression, grief, suicide ideation, as well as the things that just happen in life,” Brucklacher said.

She says finding an outlet you trust to open up and be vulnerable with about whatever you’re going through is a vital step in healing.

Brucklacher added, “Saying ‘I am not okay’ or ‘I am having a hard time.’ I’m finding that it’s becoming so much more relatable for people to say ‘Yeah, me too.’”

After quickly offering telehealth during the pandemic, Brucklacher is now also expanding her facility to further help meet our community’s growing need.

“We’re going to be taking on at least five more therapists. In addition to that, we’re going to be offering therapeutic meditation and yoga, support groups, and wellness workshops.”

She says we need to create a culture that promotes self-care and community care so we all can live exactly how we were meant to be - happy.

“Life is hard and we don’t have to do it alone.”

Nora Ann Brucklacher, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

Brucklacher is also part of the City of Reno’s Mental Health Consortium. She’s hoping it will be able to provide even more services for northern Nevadans with Cares Act funding in the near future.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSA Screening Reno Tahoe Airport
Easing pre-flight screening, the TSA makes changes
Daniel Mendez, left, and Juan Jaramillo.
Reno police identify suspects in coercion case
Vaccinating the USA graphic
Mask requirements eased in Nevada for fully vaccinated people
Pandemic relief
Nevada to receive $2.7B in federal pandemic aid
1979 and older classic cars can still register for the Spring event.
Hot August Nights returns to northern Nevada

Latest News

COVID-19 in Nevada graphic
Nevada vaccine website implants more trackers than any state
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 14 new cases, 29 recoveries
Vaccinating the USA graphic
Mask requirements eased in Nevada for fully vaccinated people
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, 23 new cases