The increasing need for local mental health services

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as a result of the pandemic, the need for services continues to grow.

“Last year was the highest caseload of my entire career.”

Nora Ann Brucklacher has been a therapist for nearly a decade and has her own private practice, Sierra Sunrise Wellness Group, in Midtown.

“Our main emphasis is depression, grief, suicide ideation, as well as the things that just happen in life,” Brucklacher said.

She says finding an outlet you trust to open up and be vulnerable with about whatever you’re going through is a vital step in healing.

Brucklacher added, “Saying ‘I am not okay’ or ‘I am having a hard time.’ I’m finding that it’s becoming so much more relatable for people to say ‘Yeah, me too.’”

After quickly offering telehealth during the pandemic, Brucklacher is now also expanding her facility to further help meet our community’s growing need.

“We’re going to be taking on at least five more therapists. In addition to that, we’re going to be offering therapeutic meditation and yoga, support groups, and wellness workshops.”

She says we need to create a culture that promotes self-care and community care so we all can live exactly how we were meant to be - happy.

“Life is hard and we don’t have to do it alone.”

Brucklacher is also part of the City of Reno’s Mental Health Consortium. She’s hoping it will be able to provide even more services for northern Nevadans with Cares Act funding in the near future.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.