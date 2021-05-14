Advertisement

Suspect in multiple burglaries arrested

Johnathan Towne, 33, was booked into El Dorado County Jail and is awaiting extradition.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple burglaries in Douglas County.

South Lake Tahoe Police SWAT officers assisted Douglas County Sheriff’s Detectives in his arrest. Detectives also served a search warrant at Towne’s home on Champlain Drive and Herbert Avenue.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at (775) 782-5126 and reference case #21SO10875

