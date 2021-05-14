Prosecutors challenge California prison good conduct rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California prosecutors are challenging new prison rules that expand good conduct credits for tens of thousands of inmates.

Forty-one of the state’s 58 district attorneys said Thursday that the change took effect May 1 without proper public notice or comment.

Corrections officials used an emergency regulatory process to give 76,000 inmates more eligibility to leave prison earlier. It will be months or years until the credits build up enough to make a difference. The emergency rulemaking means no public hearings or comment until next year, after the department submits permanent regulations for review.

