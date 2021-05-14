Police warn of catalytic converter thefts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are warning the community following a string of catalytic converter thefts.

The suspects use a portable electric saw to cut the catalytic converters from the exhaust systems under vehicles while they are parked, unoccupied, usually at night. These thefts are occurring in parking lots and also in residential neighborhoods, including driveways. It takes only a few minutes to complete the thefts, police said.

The thieves steal the catalytic converters for the the small amounts of precious metals inside. The catalytic converters cost several hundred, to over a thousand dollars to replace, and are necessary for a vehicle to pass smog tests.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who are committing these crimes. Anyone having information relating to this crime, or the suspects, can remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or going to the website secretwitness.com.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

