Nevada vaccine website implants more trackers than any state

COVID-19 in Nevada graphic
COVID-19 in Nevada graphic(CDC/KOLO)
By SAM METZ/AP/Report for America
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:04 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada website the public uses to get information on coronavirus vaccines is packed with more ad trackers and third-party cookies than any state vaccination website in the country.

An investigation by technology publication The Markup found Immunize Nevada’s website implants third-party cookies and trackers that can potentially be used to track how visitors navigate the internet and collect data on them that can be sold for any number of purposes.

The state says most trackers are used to optimize user experience and evaluate their outreach efforts. Privacy experts say the amount of trackers on Nevada’s site in comparison to other states goes beyond data-gathering applicable to outreach.

